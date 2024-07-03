Feminine hygiene brand Luna Daily has secured backing from Unilever’s venture capital arm to support an expansion of the product range.

Founded by beauty industry veteran Katy Cottam in 2019, the London-headquartered business sells intimate body care products.

Funding from Unilever Ventures comes alongside follow-on investment from existing backers Redrice Ventures and Joyance Partners, as well as new angel investors.

As well as helping fund NPD, the investment will go towards boosting social media influencer marketing to push the brand’s mission to cater to all ages and stages of womanhood.

The investment follows Luna Daily recording a 1,000% year-on-year sales increase in 2023 and entering a new category with a ‘Motherhood Collection’, which launched last week in Boots, Cult Beauty and Sephora in the US.

“I’m thrilled to announce Unilever Ventures as our newest investment partner,” said Cottam, who is a former global head of brand marketing at Charlotte Tilbury.

“The collaboration will bring their unparalleled global expertise and resources, at such an exciting time for Luna Daily’s growth. This collaboration feels incredibly organic, as we have been in conversations with Unilever Ventures since the inception of Luna Daily.

“Their support of our vision to cater to all ages and stages of womanhood, including our newest category of motherhood, made this the perfect time to begin our partnership.”

Anna Ohlsson-Baskerville at Unilever Ventures added: “We are excited by how Katy has elevated the consumer experience of body wash and care with her microbiome balancing formulations for all skin.

“She used her own experience to create an offering that cares for women’s bodies in their entirety and for all stages of womanhood. We think that is a powerful and empowering idea. Daily routines have now been transformed into desirable rituals.”

Luna Daily products have been formulated with dermatologists and gynaecologists, and are natural, vegan and free from soap, allergens, sulphates and parabens.

Last year, Luna closed a £3m investment round to push into the North American market. The business has now raised £4.7m to date