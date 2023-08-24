Celebration, indulgence and sharing are all key themes associated with Christmas, yet suppliers are all too aware that consumers are keeping a close watch on their spending this year, so they need to cater to a broad range of requirements.

Discover how they are meeting these differing needs and what at-home inspiration they are providing for consumers who are wanting to entertain indoors.

This is an advertising supplement brought to you by The Grocer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Company: The Grocer Format: PDF Length: 24 pages Type: White Paper