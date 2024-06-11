Campaigners and brands have given a thumbs-up to Labour’s proposal to ban the sale of highly caffeinated energy drinks to under-16s.

Keir Starmer announced today (11 June) that – should Labour win next month’s general election – drinks containing more than 150mg of caffeine per litre would be banned from sale both in retail settings and online to under-16s.

The move – which would add legal weight to a voluntary ban already in place across all the major retailers – was a “crucial step in addressing the alarming rise of unhealthy food and drink marketing to young people” said James Toop, CEO of youth-led charity campaign group Bite Back.

Highly caffeinated energy drinks could “disrupt sleep, impair concentration, and negatively impact mental health”, Toop said.

He called on any future government to go further and prevent brands from “sidestepping regulations through digital platforms and sponsorships” to market their products towards children.

“It’s high time we put children’s health before the profits of big beverage companies,” he added.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter), TV chef and author Jamie Oliver said the ban could be “the start of a proper children’s healthy food strategy that puts the food environment at the heart”.

Katharine Jenner, director at the Obesity Health Alliance, meanwhile, described the proposals as “common sense”, adding the OHA wanted “to see a future where the health of our children is put above the interests of food industry giants”.

Which energy drinks would Labour’s ban hit?

Under Labour’s proposals, single-serve drinks from brands including Lucozade and Coca-Cola, which contain caffeine but below the 150mg/l threshold, could continue to be sold to under-16s.

A 500ml can of Monster, however, contains 160mg of caffeine, and would therefore be unable to be purchased.

Red Bull, meanwhile, contains 32mg per 100ml, meaning a 250ml can of the drink would also be above the threshold.

Monster and Coca-Cola producer CCEP and Lucozade owner Suntory deferred to the British Soft Drinks Association (BSDA) for comment.

Gavin Partington, director general of the BSDA, said its code of practice already prevented members from marketing or promoting energy drinks to under-16s, and required all suppliers to label high-caffeine beverages as ‘not recommended for children’.

The BSDA remained committed to the “responsible sale” of energy drinks products, Partington said, adding it was “important that any government policy in this area is evidence based”.

Huib van Bockel, CEO of natural energy drink Tenzing – whose drinks would also be included in any future ban – said the brand was aimed at consumers over the age of 20, adding he was in favour of a clampdown.

He said, however, that policymakers needed to go further, adding it was “arbitrary to go after caffeine when drinks like Coca-Cola and Costa Coffee Frappé” were “packed with sugar and artificial nasties and continue to target the same teenagers”.

The Conservative Party had planned to ban under-16s from buying energy drinks after a 2018 consultation showed more than 90% of respondents were in favour of such a move.

However, the plan was scrapped in 2022 by then health secretary Savid Javid.

The Liberal Democrats, meanwhile, committed to ending the sale of energy drinks to under-16s in September 2023, but have not explicitly confirmed plans for a ban in their 2024 election manifesto.