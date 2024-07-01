Sides, the QSR venture by YouTube collective the Sidemen, has surpassed the £1m weekly revenue mark, six months after opening its first dine-in restaurant in Harrow, London.

The fast food chain, initially launched as a delivery-only service, has a physical presence of six restaurants in high street locations and food courts, and has most recently debuted in retail.

Sides has announced plans to grow its estate from six to 20 restaurants within its first year, targeting major UK shopping centres in particular.

The chain aims to offer “freshly cooked, high-quality fried chicken” that is “accessible to everyone” according to CEO Robin Mehta.

“Since the Iceland announcement earlier this month, we’ve experienced a significant increase in foot traffic to our restaurants, driven by a rise in brand awareness,” Mehta said.

“Achieving £1m in one week is a significant milestone and a strong indicator of the growing recognition of our restaurant’s quality.

“This has been an incredibly exciting week for our brand, but our growth doesn’t stop here – this is just the beginning of our Sides journey.”