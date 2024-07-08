Nescafé Dolce Gusto is to launch Kit Kat-flavoured hot chocolate pods in the UK.

The non-HFSS pods (rsp: £4.95/16 pods) were made using sustainably sourced cocoa and “designed to deliver the unmistakable taste of Kit Kat in every sip”, brand owner Nestlé said.

They would launch in “most major retailers” as well as via the Nescafé Dolce Gusto webshop from July, it added.

“Inspired by the world’s favourite break, these pods allow you to recreate your coffee shop experience and enjoy the iconic Kit Kat from the comfort of your sofa,” said Sophie Demoulin, marketing director at Nescafé Dolce Gusto UK.

The NPD comes after Nescafé last month launched two limited-edition frothy coffees as part of an expansion of its ‘confectionery collaboration’ range.

Sachet-based mocha drinks in Aero Peppermint and Quality Street Green Triangle joined Aero Golden Honeycomb Mocha in the range, currently stocked in Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Asda, Co-op, Waitrose, B&M and Iceland.

Also last month, Nescafé expanded its Gold Blend range of soluble coffee, adding 95g jars (rsp: £5.20) in Rich Caramel and Smooth Vanilla.

They have rolled into Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons stores.