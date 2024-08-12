Waitrose has come under fire from shoppers after shrinking its own label loo roll.

Last month, the retailer updated its Essential White Ultra Soft Bathroom Tissue, adding an “embossed” texture to the paper, as well as shrinking the size of the sheets. The number of sheets was also reduced, from 240 down to 190.

In recent weeks, a multitude of consumers have taken to social media and the product page on Waitrose’s website, complaining of a “shocking reduction in the quality, size, and value” of the rolls.

Tagging the retailer on X, one user wrote: “Disappointed that your own brand toilet roll is now poor quality, a smaller roll and larger cardboard tube! Really wish I’d not wasted hard earnt money on a 16-pack. Feel like I’ve been ripped off. No warning of any change in quality!”

Another added: “Did you think customers wouldn’t notice the #shrinkflation on the Waitrose 16 Essential toilet rolls?”

In a one-star review for the product online, meanwhile, a disgruntled shopper said: “I am appalled to see the shocking reduction in the quality, size, and value of these toilet rolls, which I have happily bought for years, and recommended to many others!”

They added: “Waitrose do you really think that your loyal customers won’t notice such things, or that we’ll just accept such poor service? Well we won’t, and we will be shopping elsewhere for toilet rolls.”

Waitrose said the changes were designed to provide better value for money. It has reduced the price of all pack formats of the product by around 20% in recent months. The price of a four-pack has dropped twice since May – from £2.50 to £2.10, and then £2 – Assosia data shows.

The nine-pack has come down from £5 to £4, while the 16-pack has dropped from £8.50, to £7 and then £6.75.

The 24-pack has also seen two price reductions since May, from £11.50 to £9.50 and then £9.25.

A Waitrose spokesman said: “We recently embossed our rolls to give an improved texture, while also cutting the price to reflect the reduction in sheet count. We always welcome feedback and are already reviewing this with our team to see how we can make improvements.”

The sheet count and sheet size of its own-label toilet roll was widely in line with other retailers, the spokesperson pointed out.

Sainsbury’s Super Softer Classic Toilet Tissue (rsp: £1.90/four-pack) contains 190 sheets, while M&S’ Quilted Rolls (rsp: £2.50/four-pack) contain 170 sheets per roll. Ocado’s Luxury Aloe Vera Toilet Tissue (£1.65/four-pack) has 160 sheets per roll.

Tesco Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue (rsp: £1.45/four-pack), however, contains 220 sheets per roll.

Waitrose had a range of different toilet roll options available to shoppers, including its Cashmere Bathroom Tissue (rsp: £5.50/nine-pack) which had a larger sheet size, the spokesman added.