Iceland Foods has kicked off the new year with a swathe of new frozen and fresh own-label products, as it continues to overhaul its food category.

Last week, the supermarket began rolling the first of what will be up to 300 brand new products to hit stores by the end of January, according to buying director Andrew Staniland.

The NPD follows, and is in addition to 500 new lines that launched in September, as part of a category overhaul described by supermarket buyers at the time as it’s “biggest ever” single launch of frozen NPD in one go.

The latest launch will see Iceland expand the number of products listed in its exclusive brand partnerships, including with brands like Cathedral City, Slimming World and the THG-owned Myprotein.

As part of its tie-up with the latter – which began last year and now extends to 40 products – Iceland has launched an exclusive range of grated, sliced and whole ‘High Protein Cheeses’.

It has also announced a brand-new partnership with Peperami, with launch of a new “exclusive” Peperami Pizza.

Iceland will also add 28 new products to its value-tier £1 or Less Range. Among the new products are Sausage & Bean Bakes (280g, £1), Frozen Potato Pops (500g, £1) and 100% Chicken Chicken Bites (200g, £1).

Over the past year, Iceland has invested heavily in improving its full shop offer and broadening its brand appeal beyond its traditional reputation as primarily a destination for budget frozen food.

“We have to work harder as a business to draw customers into our stores because they’re generally doing their main shop somewhere else,” Staniland, who has been credited with leading the category overhaul, told The Grocer during an interview following the launch in August 2023. “We can often be described as a top-up shop.”

The overhaul was its most significant wave of NPD since the pandemic, and saw the supermarket double the number of cheapest own-label products it offered, as well as launch new luxury lines.

In November, Iceland relaunched its fresh fruit & veg category, with a new supply and label agreement with Irish grower Keelings.