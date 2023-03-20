Iceland Foods is to partner with Just Eat, to further enhance its rapid grocery delivery offer.

The service will roll into in more than 200 stores, in locations including Leeds, Belfast, London and Manchester by the end of April, with plans to launch in more cities throughout 2023.

More than 5,000 Iceland products including essentials, fresh and frozen groceries will be available via the Just Eat app, for delivery within 30 minutes.

“At Iceland our customers are our priority, and we consistently hear that they want more convenient access to our products – both on high streets across the UK and from the comfort of their homes,” said Iceland international and wholesale director Justin Addison.

“We strive to support our customers in any way we can, which includes providing great value, with convenient groceries, even on those days when they don’t visit us in store.”

It marks Iceland’s second rapid delivery tie-up, adding to its existing partnership with Uber Eats. The service launched in a single store in 2020 but is now live in 890 Iceland and Food Warehouse stores nationwide. Iceland also offers its own free next-day delivery service via its own network.

Just Eat director of strategic accounts Amy Heather said: “Iceland is a brand that champions local communities with stores on high streets across the whole UK and we’re excited to partner with them to deliver groceries to meet the demands of even more households looking for fast, convenient grocery options.”

The tie-up makes Iceland the latest grocer to partner with Just Eat in the space of a few months, after the platform launched in 175 Sainsbury’s stores in February. It followed a launch in 50 Co-op stores early this year, announced in December.

Just Eat – which operates as Just Eat Takeaway.com – also partners with Asda, Getir, Central England Co-op, Lincolnshire Co-op, Spar and Booker-owned symbols Budgens, Londis and Premier.

The tie-up meant Just Eat now reached 97% of UK postcodes, the company said.