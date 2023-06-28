Lidl is to donate an estimated 1.8 million meals to low-income families across the UK during the school holidays.

The food will be donated via Lidl’s redistribution partner Neighbourly, which links stores with local charities and community groups.

“At Lidl, we recognise that the school holidays can be an extremely tough time for a number of families across the UK,” said Lidl GB senior CSR manager Mark Newbold.

“Low-income families, who have access to free school meals through term time, lose vital support during the school holidays, resulting in increased demand for donations.

“We are committed to continuing to go above and beyond for families who have a heightened need during this time.”

The donations will include food given by customers in Lidl’s ‘Good to Give’ campaign, which signposts products in stores for their nutritional value, based on the NHS Eatwell Guide to a balanced diet.

“It remains a priority of ours to provide nutritious food to those in need and we look forward to continuing to do so in the future,” added Newbold.

Lidl has also recently introduced a frozen food donation scheme in partnership with Neighbourly. The frozen food donation scheme alone is expected to save 800 tonnes of food waste annually, according to the discounter.