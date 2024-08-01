Dash Water has poked fun at Coca-Cola with a new out-of-home activation.

The fizzy water brand has launched a billboard in Camden with its new ‘Finally a drink to feel good about’ tagline overlayed on what appears to be a Coca-Cola advertisement.

The ad was “designed to call out the not-so-sweet truth about sweeteners”, Dash said.

“We should know better than to poke the giants of the soft drinks world – but they should know better than to fill their products with artificial sweeteners,” said Dash’s co-founder Jack Scott. “The World Health Organization warned us about the potential risks of artificial sweeteners. The solution is not to ignore the facts and continue unchanged, but to seek healthy alternatives.

“We are proud to have finally made a drink for you to get your fizzy drink fix and feel good about it too,” he added.

The stunt follows on from the launch of Dash’s biggest OOH campaign to date, which rolled out across the London Underground last month.

The campaign seeks to promote Dash’s new healthier positioning, championing the lack of sugar and artificial sweeteners in its drinks.

The positioning was “more than just a rebellion against the status quo of the soft drinks industry”, Scott claimed.

He said the brand’s own customer data showed 70% of Dash customers were opting for the drink as a replacement for “less healthy drinks”.

This was “a clear sign of the need to pop the bubble of artificial sweeteners and champion healthy alternatives”, he added.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners declined to comment.