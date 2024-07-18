Fever-Tree has vehemently denied sponsoring the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, US, after its logo appeared on the website of the event’s organiser.

The mixer brand insisted its support for the Milwaukee Host Committee – a bipartisan organisation responsible for co-ordinating the convention in conjunction with local leaders and business owners – did not constitute a political endorsement of the Republican Party or Donald Trump.

“Fever-Tree does not have any political affiliations and we are not a sponsor of the Republican Party or the Republican Party Convention,” said Fever-Tree director of communications Oliver Winters.

Fever-Tree was already a supplier to several venues hosting events during the convention, Winters explained.

As part of its support for these local stockists, Fever-Tree provided additional product for these events “in the same manner with which we provide drinks and support to thousands of events and accounts around the world”, Winters said. “In doing so we are working with the Milwaukee Host Committee which is a nonpartisan, nonprofit entity who work on behalf of the City of Milwaukee and not the Republican Party itself.

“Please be in absolutely no doubt that the provision of product to our accounts is not an endorsement of any political party,” he added.

It came after shoppers threatened to boycott the brand after upon discovering its logo on a list of ‘partners’ of the Milwaukee Host Committee.

On X (formerly Twitter) one user tagged the brand, writing: “What, you sponsored Trump’s Republican convention? That’s the last time I buy any of your stuff.”

Another added: ”If two thirds of my drink is the tonic, I’ll be choosing from a brand which doesn’t support Trump and his cronies. Poor judgement, Fever Tree!”

A further user urged the brand to “please, rethink your business practices”.

“This is being touted as endorsement. Either step away completely or fess up,” they added.

Fever-Tree was awarded a Grocer Gold Award for Exporter of the Year earlier this month, after the US overtook the UK to become its largest market.

The brand registered year-on-year value growth of 22% in the US in 2023.