Pocket-friendly cleaning brand Astonish is to launch a £1.3m TV advertising campaign in the new year.

The ad depicts a young girl, who believes the many messes she creates at home are being cleaned up by fairies.

Unbeknownst to her, the “fairies” are her parents, who are using the Astonish homecare range to tidy up after her.

A range of Astonish products, including the brand’s Window & Glass Cleaner, Zesty Lemon Floor Cleaner and Mould & Mildew Remover, appear in the ad, each offering a cleaning solution to a different type of mess.

The advert ends with a voiceover, stating: “No magic, no spells, just Astonish”.

It will be shown on ITV channels, premiering on 2 January and running until 24 March 2024.

The ad be supported by a social media push, including posts from Astonish’s brand ambassadors.

Astonish said it had “high hopes” for the campaign, having launched its first national TV ad in 2019.

It claimed the 2019 campaign, which focused solely on its Oven & Grill Cleaner, had resulted in a 50% uplift in total sales year on year.

The Oven & Grill Cleaner also sold out within the first week of being on air, following a 1,000% uplift in online shop traffic, according to Astonish.

Astonish CEO Howard Moss said he was “excited to again be investing significantly in our next dedicated TV campaign”.

“We hope the TVC will not only bring a touch of magic to small screens across the UK, but place Astonish front of mind for families during their weekly shop.”