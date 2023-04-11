M&S has extended its long-running price lock of more than 100 food lines until summer.

The retailer’s price lock campaign was launched last summer and has been extended twice already, with the latest taking it up until Easter.

A refreshed lineup of “over 100 customer favourites” will now be price-locked until early July.

M&S has not said how many of the latest products included have been price-locked continuously since the campaign started last year.

The latest list includes British white mushrooms at £1 for 300g, Select Farms easy peeler satsumas at £2 for 750g, Granny Smith apples at £2 for four, medium egg noodles at £1.15 for 250g and family essential washing-up liquid for £1.

The price-locked lines are offered alongside M&S’s ‘Remarksable Value’ range – launched in 2019 – of over 100 everyday staples “benchmarked against key competitors”.

M&S’s latest Family Matters Index found 61% of families had cut back on eating out since the start of the year, while 58% had also scaled back on takeaways.

The retailer is currently offering a £12 pizza dine-in deal for four, including two pizzas and two sides.

“Listening to customers right now, value remains firmly top of the list,” said M&S Food MD Alex Freudmann.

“That’s why our priority is delivering our trusted value promise – offering the best possible quality at the best possible price. By extending our price lock until summer, we’re giving customers certainty on the products they love to shop.

“At the heart of our trusted value promise remains our Remarksable value range. Customers shopping our Remarksable products can be confident each is price benchmarked against key competitors but still sourced to the highest standards. We’ll never compromise on that.

“Customers are also looking to M&S to help make those family meals together more special, and more affordable. Our Dine In is all about that – restaurant-quality food at a fraction of the price. We’re determined to offer families a rotating menu of Dine Ins that excite the whole family, whether it’s a Friday pizza night or a Tex Mex Tuesday.”