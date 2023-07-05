M&S has become the latest major grocer to offer exclusive discounts for loyalty scheme members, with the launch of ‘Sparks Prices’.

The retailer is trialling the initiative in about 50 stores in south Wales, the north east of England and the West Midlands.

“The trials that are currently underway give every Sparks customer who shops with us at stores in these regions access to a lower price on some customer favourites,” said an M&S spokeswoman.

Shoppers need to scan their Sparks loyalty card at checkout to access the discounted prices, such as £13 for a Chicken Deluxe Family Dine In deal instead of the usual £15.

The move, first reported by IGD, sees M&S join Tesco and Sainsbury’s in offering exclusive lower prices for loyalty scheme members. Tesco added Clubcard Prices to its loyalty scheme in 2019 and now offers the discounts on over 8,000 lines.

Sainsbury’s added Nectar Prices to its loyalty scheme in March this year, and the scheme has since gained a million new members. Commenting as Sainsbury’s announced its first-quarter results on Tuesday, CEO Simon Roberts said the promotion now extended to 10% of Sainsbury’s range.

M&S Sparks members already receive regular personalised offers.

M&S getting on board the member-only pricing bandwagon. Limited trial of Sparks Prices underway pic.twitter.com/hlkP0sfl7V — Bryan Roberts (@BryanRoberts72) June 28, 2023

Last month the retailer also cut the price of over 70 family food staples while extending a separate price lock campaign on 150 products until autumn.

“We know value is everything to our customers right now, and while they’re looking forward to a great summer, they’re also looking for certainty on spending,” M&S Food MD Alex Freudmann said at the time.