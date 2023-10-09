An M&S pilot of pre-filled and reusable packaging has led to a ‘game-changing’ initiative to scale the scheme by involving multiple retailers and brands.

M&S began selling eight own label homecare products, including washing-up liquid, in reusable containers in June last year. The initiative, in six M&S stores, requires customers to pay an initial £2 deposit, redeemable as a voucher for a second purchase when they return the container.

The scheme, in partnership with refillable packaging platform Reposit, is now being opened up to other retailers and brands, who can register their interest by 30 October in order to launch on the market by 30 June 2024.

Brands Ecover and Beauty Kitchen are already on board, in a project aiming to offer 100 products across various categories in 200 stores. The products will be in standardised reusable containers which shoppers can “buy anywhere, return anywhere”. There will also be an option to return the containers via free home collection.

The project is backed by behaviour change research from campaigners and consultants at City to Sea, and supported by UK Research & Innovation’s Smart Sustainable Plastic Packaging Fund.

It aims to “demonstrate a commercially, operationally and environmentally scalable reuse platform to help accelerate the transition from single-use packaging to reuse”, according to the consortium of organisations involved.

In M&S’s pilot, sales of some products have exceeded those of their single-use packaging equivalent, according to the consortium.

“This is a game-changing moment in our collective battle against plastic pollution from packaging,” said City to Sea head of development Jane Martin.

“Customers will be able to easily and accessibly pick up their favourite products in packaging that has already been refilled, safe in the knowledge that it will be used again and again, driving a circular economy.”

The consortium argues that collaboration between brands and retailers is key to scaling reuse and helping businesses avoid the growing environmental and financial impact of packaging, including the cost of Extended Producer Responsibility from 2025.

Reposit founder and director Stuart Chidley said: “A transition to reuse requires stakeholder collaboration and a prioritisation of actionable innovation that removes the barriers to creating a commercially, operationally and environmentally scalable reuse platform. We are calling on brands and retailers to get involved now so that we can collectively make the progress that consumers and the planet demand.”

Tesco trialled a reuse initiative called Loop in 10 stores between September 2021 and July 2022, using packaging designs bespoke to individual brands. The decision not to use standardised packaging, so that containers could be returned to any of the brands involved, was highlighted by critics as one reason the pilot did not achieve greater scale.

City to Sea said its research showed there was consumer demand for reuse initiatives, with a recent survey finding 69% of respondents were likely or very likely to try products in returnable packaging if they are available where they shopped.

M&S Food head of sustainability Lucinda Langton said: “Our customers are always pushing us to lead on issues they care about including reducing single-use plastic. The M&S Refilled Pilot has had a strong presence from customers since launch last year, and we’re excited to join this UKRI-backed partnership to expand this reuse option further.”

An Ecover spokesperson: “Sustainability is in our DNA. Ecover was founded with a clear mission to fight pollution and lead a clean world revolution. We have been offering our wonderful customers refills since 1993, when we began our ‘Refill not Landfill’ campaign. We are so proud of be part of this team to accelerate the industry towards a scalable, mainstream system of reuse.”