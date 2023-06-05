Lidl GB is to introduce vacuum-packed, recyclable packaging across its beef mince range.

Shoppers will receive the same amount of high-quality 100% British beef mince, while collectively saving over 250 tonnes of plastic a year through the new packaging, according to the retailer.

The introduction of the new packs will double the current shelf life of Lidl’s mince from eight to around 16 days. The retailer has estimated this will halve the amount of beef mince food waste in store.

There were also increased benefits to shoppers, said Lidl, with an easy-peel film meaning they would not have to touch raw meat.

Lidl said the move would reduce plastic use by almost two thirds (63%) and would save space in logistics, resulting in up to 350 delivery trucks being taken off the road per year.

The new packaging will be on shelf early next year.

“It’s hugely important that our plastic reduction strategy is centred around a progressive circular programme,” said Shyam Unarket, Lidl GB’s head of responsible sourcing & ethical trade.

“By ensuring that any new packaging is recyclable, we’ll be able to help prevent plastic pollution in our environment.

“When the new packaging arrives in store early next year, we know that the huge benefits both from a sustainability and practical perspective, will be welcomed by our customers,” he added.

The move follows the same change being made to Sainsbury’s mince packaging in February, which was met by backlash from consumers. One Twitter user said the meat looked “gross” in its new vacuum packaging, while another asked “why have you replaced your perfectly fine beef mince with a beef mush alternative?”