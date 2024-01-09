Italian food brand Crosta & Mollica has secured private equity investment from Perwyn to maintain rapid growth and support international expansion, with fmcg heavyweight David Milner brought in as chairman as part of the deal.

Founder James Orr and the management team will remain with the business and be joined by Milner once the transaction closes.

Crosta & Mollica has expanded quickly since launching in 2009 and operates across multiple categories, supplying the supermarkets with pizza, snacks, ready meals, sauces, conserves, gelato and desserts, all made using premium Italian ingredients and regional recipes.

It boosted revenues by 44% to £31.6m in the year ended 30 June 2022, according to the most recent set of Companies House accounts.

Orr said he was “delighted” to welcome Perwyn as partners. “Their shared vision for the potential of the business matches the ambition of our incredible team,” he added.

“We are only part way towards realising our goal of becoming a leading global Italian food brand and Perwyn’s international and sector expertise will help accelerate us towards achieving that.”

Perwyn partner Gurinder Sunner said: “Crosta & Mollica’s growth and increasing presence across multiple countries is incredibly impressive and testament to the passion they have for developing top-quality products befitting of a premium and relatable brand. The investment aligns perfectly with Perwyn’s food sector expertise and track record in successfully partnering with entrepreneur owned businesses.”

Milner, who has led the likes of Tyrrells, Lily’s Kitchen and St Pierre during his career in food and drink, said: “James and his team have created a truly unique business. Their relentless focus on innovation and quality has led to a best-in-class product range spanning the most loved categories of the world’s favourite cuisine. The opportunity for further growth is huge and I am thrilled to be able to join the business at this exciting juncture.”