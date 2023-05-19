Morrisons is to bring back its ‘More Reasons to Shop at Morrisons’ strapline after nearly two decades in the wilderness, in one of its biggest-ever marketing campaigns.

The supermarket, which has struggled for price competitiveness against its rivals in the past year, is gearing up for a major marketing push starting next week, which will coincide with the relaunch of its Savers range and the revamp of its More loyalty card.

Morrisons said it was time to take a “big step forward” in communications to customers, having poured huge investment to try to improve availability, price competitiveness and loyalty since last October.

“More Reasons to Shop at Morrisons is one of the most recognised brand lines ever, despite not having been used since 2006,” chief customer and marketing officer Rachel Eyre told staff in a video on YouTube.

“In times of uncertainty, such as the cost of living crisis, people turn to nostalgia and in bringing back that campaign line and the jingle to go with it we are appealing to that.”

Past glories

However, she said it was “incredibly important” for Morrisons to combine a yearning for past glories with a “modern, fresh execution”.

“Since October we’ve worked to earn back customer confidence,” said Eyre. “We’ve significantly improved availability and done a better job of planning and executing events.

“We want to showcase and celebrate all of the reasons why they should be shopping at Morrisons.”

A major TV campaign will run for the next six weeks. Eyre said it would reach nearly half of UK adults on day one.

“This campaign has customers at its heart, real customers,” she said. “We intend to start with a bang. A louder, prouder Morrisons will be unmissable.”

In March, The Grocer revealed Morrisons was to relaunch its Savers range in a move to try to stop the exodus of shoppers to the discounters.

It will be a major focus on the new marketing blitz and next week will also see thousands of Morrisons shoppers receive new loyalty cards.

The Grocer revealed last month it was planning to bring back the Morrisons More card, which was ditched in May 2021 in favour of the cardless My Morrisons: Make Good Things Happen app.

It also includes a return of customers being able to earn points for “Morrisons fivers”, in another, more recent, blast from the past.