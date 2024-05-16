CJ Lang has appointed new finance and trading directors.

Chris Boyle has joined the Scottish Spar wholesaler as finance director. He joins from United Wholesale Scotland where he held the same position, and fills the gap left by CFO Guy Smith, who left in February after nine months in the role.

Prior to UWS, Boyle held a variety of finance roles within retailers M&Co and Botterills Convenience Stores.

Meanwhile, Della Meyers will join at the beginning of June as trading director. She is set to take over from Richard Collins, who is due to retire later this year.

She started her career at Asda and is currently trading director for convenience at Bestway Retail.

“I’m delighted that both Chris and Della have chosen to join CJ Lang as we continue on our exciting journey,” said CJ Lang CEO Colin McLean.

“We are delighted that Chris has joined the executive team and he has settled in well to the role. We’re looking forward to officially welcoming Della to the company in the next few weeks.”