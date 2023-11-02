Name: Marisa Poster

Job title: Co-founder

Company: PerfectTed

What was your first job? Working in the development office of a children’s hospital in New York City.

What’s been your worst job interview? Probably one I was conducting. My PerfectTed co-founder, Teddie, and I interviewed a marketing candidate. He was perfect on paper, but not so much in real life.

For 30 minutes, I politely laughed and nodded as he addressed Teddie as “delicious” and said bizarre things that got progressively weirder and weirder.

Teddie finally realised we were being pranked. Meanwhile, I was too paranoid to even question it out of fear of offending him! The whole thing was recorded on camera. Embarrassing, but quite hilarious. You can watch the prank interview on our Instagram page.

What was the first music single you bought? Probably something by Britney Spears.

How do you describe your job to your friends? I spread positive energy through matcha green tea.

“In an ideal world, there would be more support and resources available for challenger brands to bring healthier options to market”

What’s the most rewarding part of your job? Receiving emails from customers sharing how our products have improved their lives, and how me being so vocal about my own struggles with ADHD and anxiety has helped them.

What’s the least rewarding part? Build-ups for trade and consumer shows!

What’s your motto in life? I’d rather look back on my life and say “oh well!” than ask “what if?”

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? Unlimited travel to any destination in the world.

Do you have any phobias? Daddy longlegs… flying spiders? Who came up with that?

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? The fact that grocers are incentivised to promote unhealthier food and drink options, in part due to higher profit margins and the larger marketing budgets of the companies producing them.

This not only negatively impacts public health but also limits consumer choice and innovation in the industry. In an ideal world, there would be more support and resources available for challenger brands to bring healthier options to market and compete on a level playing field with larger, established companies.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? My PerfectTed Matcha Starter Kit! I need my morning matcha.

What animal best reflects your personality? A Golden Retriever!

What’s your favourite film and why? Love Actually! It’s such a timeless, feel-good movie with an all-star cast.

What’s been the most embarrassing moment in your life? I can think of a few… and they’re all thanks to alcohol, which is why I usually just stick to matcha nowadays!

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Jordan Peele. He’s hilarious and a creative genius.

What would your death row meal be? A Tesco meal deal because PerfectTed is in it.