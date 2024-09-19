Name: Andy Simpson

Job title: Commercial director

Company: Yeo Valley Organic

What was your first job? Apart from being a chambermaid (see worst job interview below), it was as an apprentice at MG Rover.

What’s been your worst job interview? During my teens, I applied for a glass collector role at a local hotel, only to be mistakenly interviewed for a chambermaid role… I got the job and, because I needed the money, I spent the summer cleaning hotel rooms as opposed to collecting glasses in the bar.

What was the first music single you bought? Embarrassingly, it is Bart Simpson’s ‘Do the Bartman’ on LP, but I was young.

How do you describe your job to your friends? I lead Yeo Valley’s Future Demand strategy, finding exciting ways to grow the business.

“I’d like to see legislation passed enforcing better action on the health of many food products – especially when selling them to kids”

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Seeing our products on shelves, knowing they are great for people and for the planet.

What is the least rewarding part? I love to be organised with a great plan but even so, despite all the hard work from lots of great people, not every new launch works as well as you’d like.

What is your motto in life? Always find a reason to laugh.

If you were allowed one dream perk, what would it be? I would love to have a box at Birmingham City Football Club. And be able to have the time to attend the games!

Do you have any phobias? Confined spaces – so watching the film The Last Descent didn’t help!

If you could change one thing in grocery, what would it be? I’d like to see the removal of greenwashing and to see legislation passed enforcing better action on the health of many food products – especially when selling them to kids.

What luxury would you have on a desert island? My mobile phone, so I could keep in contact with family and friends and ask them to pick me up.

What animal most reflects your personality? A dog. I am very loyal.

What’s your favourite film and why? The Usual Suspects – I just love the twist.

What has been the most embarrassing moment in your life? Unfortunately, this isn’t the magazine to share these. But I’ve had plenty and am constantly reminded of them!

Which celebrity would you most like to work with and why? Gazza… because he would be hilarious!

What would your death row meal be? Yeo Valley Greek Recipe with granola, fresh berries and a teaspoon of honey… that would see me through until the end.