Canned water brand Liquid Death is set to make its UK debut.

It will launch two of its mineral water variants – Mountain and Sparkling – and two flavoured sparkling water variants – Severed Lime and Mango Chainsaw – into Amazon early next month in multipack formats (8x568ml).

The drinks will also be available at Live Nation music events and festivals this summer. Prices and exact launch dates are yet to be confirmed.

Liquid Death, which donates a portion of its proceeds to non-profits fighting plastic pollution, said it was “committed to bringing fun to health and sustainability”.

The startup, which made its US debut with a single mineral water SKU in 2019, was valued at $700m in October 2022, and turned over an estimated revenue of $130m (£105m) last year.

It currently boasts a nine-strong range in the States, comprising flavoured mineral waters, sparkling flavoured waters and iced teas.

According to Alex Wright, CEO of wonky fruit-infused seltzer brand Dash, the pending UK launch was a “hugely exciting prospect” for the soft drinks market.

“It’s another example of a brand encouraging consumers to drink more water and offering a credible solution that are not packaged in plastic that ends up in the ocean,” he said.

It comes as Liquid Death unveiled a partnership with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker to launch the “first-ever celebrity-endorsed luxury enema” in the US today (25 April).

Called ‘Enema of the State’, the $182 limited-edition kit comprises a “premium” enema bulb and a can of Liquid Death, signed by Barker.