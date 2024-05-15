Nik Naks could be set to launch a spin-off product called Twisters.

Owner KP Snacks has applied to register a logo for Nik Naks Twisters with the Intellectual Property Office under classes 29, 30 and 31, covering the likes of extruded pulses and potato products and unprocessed nuts.

The registered artwork – in red, black and white – features the letter ‘I’ as a cone-like object similar to a Takis snack.

The launch would be the first one of significance for Nik Naks in quite some time.

While it rolled out a 45g grab bag for Rib ‘n’ Saucy in January, the brand hasn’t added a variant since it revived Scampi ‘n’ Lemon in 2022.

It had previously been absent from Nik Naks multipacks since 2019, and as a single pack since 2008.

Scampi ‘n’ Lemon’s reintroduction generated “shopper excitement while offering an accessible and attractive price point”, KP Snacks sales director Andy Riddle told The Grocer in October.

The buzz around the NPD helped Nik Naks become the fastest grower among the top 25 bagged snack brands in 2023, he added.

Nik Naks’ value sales were up 58.9% to £46.5m in grocery last year, on volumes up 34.9% [NIQ 52 w/e 9 September 2023].

However, a spokeswoman for KP Snacks this week told The Grocer there were “no immediate plans to launch a new product”.

The IPO activity comes after KP Snacks launched an on-pack competition with cricket tournament The Hundred earlier this month, featuring cash and cricket prizes.