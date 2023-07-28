Lactalis UK & Ireland has launched another hot cheese line, Seriously Cheese Burgers.

The burgers (rsp: £3/180g), a combination of Scottish cheddar and mozzarella coated in breadcrumbs, launched into Waitrose on 27 July and will arrive in Tesco later this year.

“With Seriously’s heritage of great Scottish cheddar and our proven track record for bringing successful new products to market, we are confident that Seriously Cheese Burgers will be a big hit with consumers,” said Heloise Le Norcy-Trott, group marketing and category director for Lactalis UK & Ireland.

“And the timing couldn’t be better, with consumer awareness of Seriously as a brand they can depend on for great cheese products being boosted around the launch period by our new TV advertising campaign for the Seriously Spreadable range too!”

The brand said it hoped to offer retailers a new opportunity to tap into the “big night in” occasion and provide consumers with a vegetarian alternative to standard burgers.

The brand has been a trailblazer in hot cheese with both its Président and Seriously brands. It launched Seriously Melting Pots in 2018 and Président A La Carte Crispy Bakes with Brie and Seriously Cheese Nuggets in 2020.

It also rebranded its Seriously Cheese Nuggets as Seriously Crispy Melts earlier this year. The reformulated lines were billed as having a “meltier cheddar centre” and a “gooey texture for an irresistibly creamy bite”.