Marmite has teamed up with Tayto Group to launch a range of branded crisps and snacks.

Marmite Crisps (rsp: £2/6x25g) will roll into retailers on 12 February, followed by and Cheese & Marmite Puffs (rsp: £2/6x16.5g) and Marmite Tortillas (rsp: £2.25/150g), which will be available to grocery and convenience channels in April.

The range aims to bring Marmite to a wider audience by offering shoppers “a new way to sample the brand in a simple, accessible format”.

Cheese & Marmite Puffs are designed to target consumers who are “unsure about Marmite”. Tortillas, meanwhile, are aimed at attracting younger consumers to the brand.

It comes after Walkers discontinued its Marmite variant at the end of 2023 to focus on “making more of the flavours crisp fans love the most”.

Fans of the crisps took to social media to complain about the decision.

“I’m devastated,” one shopper posted on X (formerly Twitter).

I can’t believe it ! First they got hit of my absolute favourite Worcester sauce and now my other favourite marmite 😣. What is going on @walkers_crisps?

“Are you trying to lose your customers?” another consumer asked Walkers in an X post. “Because you are going about it the right way.”

However, Marmite’s social media team last week posted a photo of a hand holding a crisp to its Facebook and Instagram accounts with the caption “coming soon”, which triggered speculation about the return of the snacks.

“The nation of Marmite lovers can rejoice as Marmite crisps will continue to be on shelves nationwide, featuring a new and improved flavour profile and a striking, fully Marmite-branded pack,” said Unilever licensing manager Jolanda Wells.

“Our great new partnership with Tayto allows us to deliver an exciting pipeline of tasty Marmite innovation we know consumers will love.”

Tayto Group marketing director Matt Smith added: “We are delighted to be working with such an iconic British brand and are excited to be bringing this wide range of great-tasting snacks to shelves across the country.”