McVitie’s has added an “ultra-chocolatey” Digestives spin-off.

Called Seriously Chocolatey, the NPD (rsp: £1.99/250g) comprises a cocoa-flavoured digestive biscuit, embedded with dark chocolate chips and topped with milk chocolate.

It has already hit Morrisons shelves and will roll into additional retailers later this month.

Seriously Chocolatey was developed on the back of consumer research, which indicated there was “headroom for further growth in late afternoon and evening snacking, when shoppers are seeking something a little more indulgent”, claimed McVitie’s marketing director James King.

“And when shoppers think indulgent, they think chocolate – it’s the number one driver of indulgence, especially among younger and family shoppers.”

Seriously Chocolatey has “performed exceptionally in concept testing, with 94% of under-45s stating purchase intent”, King added.

It follows the launch of White Chocolate Digestives last summer, which “delivered £1.2m in incremental sales during its first six months on shelf”, according to McVitie’s [NIQ 52 w/e 3 March 2024].

McVitie’s last month added limited-edition Gold Digestives, classic digestive biscuits half-coated with golden caramel, to tap “the latest flavour trends”.

The biscuits giant also appears to be eyeing better-for-you NPD. Owner Pladis recently registered the brand name ‘McVitie’s Zero’ with the Intellectual Property Office under class 30, covering biscuits and wafers.

A Pladis spokesman told The Grocer McVitie’s Zero was a reduced-sugar Digestives biscuit available in Turkey, which “we currently have no plans to launch elsewhere”.