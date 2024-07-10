Nando’s has made its first foray into ketchup with a peri-peri-inspired table sauce.

Billed as a “twist on the traditional”, Peri-Ketchup (rsp: £1.75/280g) contains tomato paste, along with onion and lemon purée and a “hint” of chilli.

A spice mix of cayenne pepper, African bird’s eye chilli, clove, ginger, garlic, white pepper, paprika and cinnamon makes up just 0.1% of the recipe, according to the back of pack.

The “mild” sauce has debuted in Asda today (10 July), and will roll into Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and other retailers in the coming months.

Nando’s overtook HP as the third most valuable table sauce last year, having been the only top 10 table sauce brand in volume growth.

Unit sales of Nando’s sauces surged by 13.6% as value sales rocketed by 20.5% to £44.5m, according to NIQ data [52 w/e 9 September 2023].

The success of its Perinaise range in particular “helped to drive Nando’s forwards,” said Stephen Bough, NIQ insight manager for grocery.

Nando’s isn’t the only brand hoping shoppers will opt into spicy ketchup. Indian-inspired pickle and chutney brand Geeta’s added its own Tomato & Chilli Masala Ketchup in October, alongside Tandoori BBQ Sauce.

“The growth in more adventurous condiment flavours presents a great opportunity,” said Geeta’s marketing director Eleanor Bridgman at the time.