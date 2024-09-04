Indie snacking brand Proper has teamed up with Netflix to launch a limited-edition chilli caramel flavoured popcorn.

Sharing bags of Netflix and Chilli Caramel (rsp: £1.90/90g) have hit shelves in WH Smith, and will land in Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Morrisons later this month.

The NPD, which is vegan-friendly and HFSS-compliant, combined “the sweetness of caramel with a warm chilli kick”, Proper said.

It was “the perfect conversation starter, or tasty accompaniment to movie night at home”, the brand added.

To celebrate the launch, Proper has launched an on-pack promotion to win a home cinema bundle worth £5,000, including a 12-month Netflix subscription.

Other prizes include a six-month Netflix subscription and a night in “starter pack” with popcorn, socks, a candle and a phone sleeping bag.

The competition is now live across packs of Proper’s popcorn and lentil chips sharing bags and microwave packs.

“Partnering with Netflix is a huge moment for Proper,” said co-founder Cassandra Stavrou. “It directly speaks to our rapid growth over the past decade.”

She added: “For two brands that are synonymous with the night in, it’s a natural fit.”

It comes after Proper launched a trio of new savoury popcorn flavours last month.