Quality Street has unveiled a new look for its The Purple One and Orange Crunch chocolates.

The sweets have taken on the same shape as Caramel Swirl, with Orange Crunch also moving from its old foil wrapper to a paper one, to “reduce complexity in the manufacturing process”, according to owner Nestlé.

The colours of the wrappers and the flavours of the sweets have remained the same.

It follows a successful trial at the end of 2023, in which the new-look sweets appeared in a limited number of bags, tubs, cartons and tins.

Quality Street senior brand manager Jemma Handley said the team had “taken great care and attention to make sure that it is the same great-tasting The Purple One and Orange Crunch that people know and love in their iconic coloured wrappers”.

Other Quality Street sweets will remain unchanged.

“Fans feel very passionately about their own particular favourites, and we make sure there is something for everyone within the mix,” Handley added.

The brand switched the majority of its sweets from foil and cellulose wrappers to paper in 2022, released a rap video starring John Barnes encouraging shoppers to recycle their sweet wrappers ahead of Christmas 2023.

It then launched its Golden Collection Incredible Egg in January. The NPD is a milk chocolate caramel-flavoured Easter egg, studded with fudge and caramel pieces, and accompanied by a pack of Quality Street.