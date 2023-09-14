Squeaky Bean has mixed its meat alternatives into plant-based ready meals.

Two Protein Pots – containing meat-style pieces, made with wheat and pea protein – will roll into Sainsbury’s on 27 September.

They are: Teriyaki Duck and Beef Ragu (both rsp: £3/150g).

Teriyaki Duck contains duck-style pieces, drizzled in teriyaki sauce, with sliced piquillo peppers.

Beef Ragu, meanwhile, comprises beef-style pieces in a ragu sauce with grated Applewood vegan cheese.

The pots were designed to be eaten on their own “for a quick protein hit” or could be mixed and matched with carbohydrates for a “complete meal option”, said Squeaky Bean.

“At Squeaky Bean, we want to make incorporating great tasting plant-based meals into your everyday diet as quick and effortless as possible,” said marketing controller Becky Youseman.

After identifying “a gap in the market for ready meals containing meat alternative proteins, we saw the opportunity to innovate”, Youseman added.

Squeaky Bean has also expanded its range of ready-to-eat chicken-style pieces with Chargrilled Jerk Style Mini Fillets (rsp: £3.25/120g) and Sweet Chilli Chicken Style Pieces (rsp: £3/130g).

They are also made from wheat and pea protein and will hit Tesco shelves on 18 September.

It comes after Squeaky Bean made its debut in freezers earlier this year with a trio of chicken-style products.