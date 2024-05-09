The Tofoo Co has launched its first burger product to supermarket shelves.

Its new Tex Mex Burger SKU (rsp: £3/226g) will launch into Tesco stores in May in time for the summer barbecue season.

The brand said it offered a “more natural alternative to vegan meat replacements” and combined Tofoo Co extra-firm tofu with Tex Mex spices, beans and veg.

“The Meat Free category has reached saturation point with ‘fake meat’ burgers and sausages, leading to the category facing a decline of -£22.6m YoY,” said MD Dave Knibbes. “Conversely, the success Tofoo has seen so far in 2024 (+£3.6m YoY) has shown there is an incredibly high consumer demand for more natural, plant-based alternatives, and our new Tex Mex Burgers deliver on that while still packing a punch with protein and flavour.”

He added that the new product would enable consumers who were wary of cooking tofu at home “an easy and tasty way to experiment” and it was a “great starting point” to tofu.

The launch marks Tofoo’s third new product this year following its launch of Tofoo Seitan and Seitan Pepperoni, launched in partnership with The Temple of Seitan restaurant chain.