Regenerative food and farming company Wildfarmed is to launch a range of branded products into grocery for the first time.

The brand is to roll five bread SKUs into Waitrose stores from 1 May, followed by baguettes and a duo of flour products in June.

The ‘Life Changing’ range comprises sliced white and seeded loaves (rsp: £2.80), white rolls (rsp: £2.50), sourdough and seeded sourdough loaves (rsp: £4), a baguette (rsp: £3) and plain and bread flours (rsp: £2.50).

The breads are made from wheat grown to regenerative agriculture standards and sourced from farmers in the UK and France. All the products are free from palm oil and fat, artificial preservatives and emulsifiers.

It is the first time Wildfarmed – which supplies flour to over 500 brands including Ask Italian, Bread Factory and Wahaca – has created branded products for grocery.

M&S teamed up with the brand to launch a range of own-label wrapped loaves in 2022, and the retailer added Wildfarmed flour to its in-store baked sourdough loaves last summer.

The launch would mark “the start of a major disruption in the traditional, stale bread aisle”, Wildfarmed claimed.

By choosing to buy products made from crops grown without the use of pesticides, shoppers could help “bring life back into our dying soil and ecosystems”, it added.

“How we grow food is our single greatest point of agency to address the health, biodiversity and climate challenges we are facing,” said Wildfarmed co-founder Edd Lees. “Our flour has been championed by some of the best independent UK bakeries and restaurants.

“Working with Waitrose, we’re incredibly excited that our products are now available to everybody nationwide. When you go down the bread aisle, you won’t miss it. It’s bright green, full of life, and the only bread with a disco ball on it.”

Waitrose brand innovation manager Oliver Chadwyck-Healey added: “We know our customers care about where their food comes from, and have a real appetite for delicious products, which is why working with Wildfarmed is the perfect recipe.

“Their commitment to challenging and reforming the food system is inspiring, and aligns with our plan for nature. I can’t wait to see the loaves land on the shelves.”