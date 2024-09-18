Morrisons is retiring its ‘white app’, which customers used to shop online groceries, migrating users to an improved ‘green app’.

The supermarket said it “previously ran one website and two apps” but had now migrated customers over to a sole Morrisons Groceries app.

The older, white app was for customers in areas where online orders would be picked from CFCs. Following the supermarket’s launch of a store-pick model for online orders, a second app was introduced to service customers whose orders would be fulfilled that way. The split was regional and “in most cases customers would not have been aware of this” the supermarket said.

“Gone are the days of having to figure out if you are a white or green app shopper,” said the supermarket’s head of online Andrew Everson in a LinkedIn post announcing the shift, “And it’s better for everyone.”

The migration of white app users to the green version is now complete, having happened in phases over the summer.

As part of the work, the look and feel of the website and app has been improved Morrisons said, with added features “to make online shopping even easier”. These include: one-click ordering for faster checkout; an improved checkout process; and an improved recipe feature with ‘Quick Add Ingredients’.

The home delivery and click & collect app remains separate to Morrisons’ More Card loyalty scheme app. The More Card was relaunched last year, and in August the supermarket revealed it was to slash the price of more than 2,000 products for card holders this month, as it claimed it was “getting the big bazooka out” in the supermarket price war.

In April, the supermarket announced it was to start offering new “hyper-personalised” offers for its loyalty cardholders, which are communicated through the app. The My Points Boosters scheme is being trialled in the latest phase of the relaunch of its More Card programme and will offer users the chance to select up to 10 leading brands from a personalised list of their favourite items.

A further Morrisons app was launched in July, exclusively for wholesale and franchise partners to top up in its supermarkets. Retailers within the Morrisons supply network are able to scan the items they want using their smartphone cameras in the app. Once they have completed their shop, they check out with a duty manager. Rather than buying at the in-store prices, the wholesale customer is then invoiced on their existing agreed terms, and an electronic delivery note is instantly sent to their store EPoS systems and via email.