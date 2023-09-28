Hotel Chocolat has revealed its latest range for the festive season.

With 10 new products, including a drinking chocolate advent calendar, The Big Dipper sharing boxes in Favourites & Dark editions and a Black Forest Gateaux Velvetised Cream. 

This is what’s new for 2023

The Velvetiser Drinking Chocolate Advent Calendar

The Velvetiser Drinking Chocolate Advent Calendar - £45.00

£45/840g

Advent calendar with 24 sachets including 85% dark, vanilla-white, chilli, apple pie, mince pie, salted caramel & clementine and mint flavours.

 

The Nice Slice

The Nice Slice – £16.95

£16.95/350g

Inspired by a fridge cake, the Nice Slice has smooth hazelnut and almond praline, topped with solid, mellow and malty caramel-milk chocolate penguins.

 

The Big Dipper – Favourites Edition

The Big Dipper - Favourites Edition - £27.95

£27.95/355g

Shareable selection of 28 individually wrapped chocolates including billionaire’s shortbread, raspberry panna cotta, pecan praline, 70% Dark Dizzy and caramel cheesecake.

 

The Big Dipper - Dark Edition

The Big Dipper - Dark Edition - £27.95

£27.95/365g

Sharing box of 28 high-cacao chocolates including 70% Dark Dizzy, 80% praline, hazelnut & ginger, chilli and 70% Dark Baton.

 

Black Forest Gateaux Velvetised™ Cream

Black Forest Gateau Velvetised Cream - £23.00

£23/200ml

Limited edition Velvetised Cream with Black Forest Gateaux flavour. Dark and white chocolate, blended sweet and morello cherries, and almond flavour. Best served over ice as a neat drink, says Hotel Chocolat.

 

Cookies Luxe

Cookies Luxe – £12.95

£12.95/156g

Chocolate biscuits topped with a hazelnut praline penguin.

 

Salted Caramelised Almonds

Salted Caramelised Almonds (spill) - £14.95

£14.95/250g

Salted caramelised almonds in 65% dark chocolate in a rose-gold gift tin.

 

Whole Brazil Nuts

Whole Brazil Nuts (spill) - £14.95

£14.95/250g

Whole Brazil nuts in thick dark chocolate and in a rose-gold tin.

 

A Waddle of Penguins

A Waddle of Penguins - £11.95 (1)

£11.95/97g

Nine milk chocolate penguins - 40% milk chocolate and filled with caramel.

 

Drinking Chocolate Devotee Limited-Edition Selection

Drinking Chocolate Devotee Limited-Edition Selection - £20.00

£20/420g

Limited-edition hot chocolate gift set. Including Black Forest gateaux, salted caramel & clementine, peanut butter and apple pie flavoured drinking chocolate sachets.

