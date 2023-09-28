This is what’s new for 2023

With 10 new products, including a drinking chocolate advent calendar, The Big Dipper sharing boxes in Favourites & Dark editions and a Black Forest Gateaux Velvetised Cream.

Hotel Chocolat has revealed its latest range for the festive season.

The Velvetiser Drinking Chocolate Advent Calendar

£45/840g

Advent calendar with 24 sachets including 85% dark, vanilla-white, chilli, apple pie, mince pie, salted caramel & clementine and mint flavours.

The Nice Slice

£16.95/350g

Inspired by a fridge cake, the Nice Slice has smooth hazelnut and almond praline, topped with solid, mellow and malty caramel-milk chocolate penguins.

The Big Dipper – Favourites Edition

£27.95/355g

Shareable selection of 28 individually wrapped chocolates including billionaire’s shortbread, raspberry panna cotta, pecan praline, 70% Dark Dizzy and caramel cheesecake.

The Big Dipper - Dark Edition

£27.95/365g

Sharing box of 28 high-cacao chocolates including 70% Dark Dizzy, 80% praline, hazelnut & ginger, chilli and 70% Dark Baton.

Black Forest Gateaux Velvetised™ Cream

£23/200ml

Limited edition Velvetised Cream with Black Forest Gateaux flavour. Dark and white chocolate, blended sweet and morello cherries, and almond flavour. Best served over ice as a neat drink, says Hotel Chocolat.

Cookies Luxe

£12.95/156g

Chocolate biscuits topped with a hazelnut praline penguin.

Salted Caramelised Almonds

£14.95/250g

Salted caramelised almonds in 65% dark chocolate in a rose-gold gift tin.

Whole Brazil Nuts

£14.95/250g

Whole Brazil nuts in thick dark chocolate and in a rose-gold tin.

A Waddle of Penguins

£11.95/97g

Nine milk chocolate penguins - 40% milk chocolate and filled with caramel.

Drinking Chocolate Devotee Limited-Edition Selection

£20/420g

Limited-edition hot chocolate gift set. Including Black Forest gateaux, salted caramel & clementine, peanut butter and apple pie flavoured drinking chocolate sachets.