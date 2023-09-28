Hotel Chocolat has revealed its latest range for the festive season.
With 10 new products, including a drinking chocolate advent calendar, The Big Dipper sharing boxes in Favourites & Dark editions and a Black Forest Gateaux Velvetised Cream.
This is what’s new for 2023
The Velvetiser Drinking Chocolate Advent Calendar
£45/840g
Advent calendar with 24 sachets including 85% dark, vanilla-white, chilli, apple pie, mince pie, salted caramel & clementine and mint flavours.
The Nice Slice
£16.95/350g
Inspired by a fridge cake, the Nice Slice has smooth hazelnut and almond praline, topped with solid, mellow and malty caramel-milk chocolate penguins.
The Big Dipper – Favourites Edition
£27.95/355g
Shareable selection of 28 individually wrapped chocolates including billionaire’s shortbread, raspberry panna cotta, pecan praline, 70% Dark Dizzy and caramel cheesecake.
The Big Dipper - Dark Edition
£27.95/365g
Sharing box of 28 high-cacao chocolates including 70% Dark Dizzy, 80% praline, hazelnut & ginger, chilli and 70% Dark Baton.
Black Forest Gateaux Velvetised™ Cream
£23/200ml
Limited edition Velvetised Cream with Black Forest Gateaux flavour. Dark and white chocolate, blended sweet and morello cherries, and almond flavour. Best served over ice as a neat drink, says Hotel Chocolat.
Cookies Luxe
£12.95/156g
Chocolate biscuits topped with a hazelnut praline penguin.
Salted Caramelised Almonds
£14.95/250g
Salted caramelised almonds in 65% dark chocolate in a rose-gold gift tin.
Whole Brazil Nuts
£14.95/250g
Whole Brazil nuts in thick dark chocolate and in a rose-gold tin.
A Waddle of Penguins
£11.95/97g
Nine milk chocolate penguins - 40% milk chocolate and filled with caramel.
Drinking Chocolate Devotee Limited-Edition Selection
£20/420g
Limited-edition hot chocolate gift set. Including Black Forest gateaux, salted caramel & clementine, peanut butter and apple pie flavoured drinking chocolate sachets.
Supermarket Christmas ranges 2023
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
No comments yet