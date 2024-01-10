Wrapper-free snack bar brand One Good Thing has appointed Stephen Hann as chief commercial officer.

Hann – who joined the startup this month from his previous role as retail director for Tails.com – is an fmcg industry veteran with 20 years’ experience.

He started his career at Danone and Kraft Heinz, working on national account manager roles for various major retailers, including Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

Hann then joined Graze as head of grocery retail sales in 2016. He helped to scale retail to become the business’ largest channel ahead of its sale to Unilever in 2019, when he became Graze’s UK MD.

Hann joined Tails.com in 2021, once again helping the brand scale its presence in supermarket retail during his two-year tenure.

OGT unveiled what it claimed were the “world’s first” wrapper-free snack bars in October.

They feature an edible film coating – made from beeswax and other natural ingredients – which “dries hard enough to hold and protect the contents but is thin and soft enough to chew easily”.

OGT was “truly shaking up the snacking category” and “leading the charge in terms of packaging innovation”, said Hann.

OGT CEO Kieran Stanbridge added: “It’s incredible to have Stephen join the OGT team.

“His experience in fast-growth consumer brands and retail expansion is going to be invaluable in helping to drive the growth we’re looking to achieve this year.

“He is the first of several new hires for 2024, as we look to expand the team and with it, our expertise and industry knowledge.”