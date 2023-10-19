Own label ready meal manufacturer Oscar Mayer has made three appointments to its senior management team.

It has hired Nigel Hebron as chief financial officer, Gordon Walsh as chief commercial officer and Amanda Wright as group procurement director.

Each candidate was chosen following “an extensive search across the food manufacturing industry for bright, energetic and experienced talent”, said Oscar Mayer.

Hebron has joined the business from his role as group CFO for Wholebake Limited.

Having previously held senior finance roles at Natures Way Foods, Kinnerton Confectionery, Calbee UK and Intersnack, Hebron had “extensive strategic and operational experience in fast-moving complex organisations, with a record of delivering results in growth, revenue, operational improvements, and profitability”, said Oscar Mayer.

Walsh, meanwhile, spent 10 years working with Irish dairy supplier Ornua, solidifying long-term partnerships and delivering significant growth to the business, according to Oscar Mayer.

Over the past 18 months, Gordon has been working supporting partnerships between Sainsbury’s and several suppliers via his own business, The Followship.

Finally, Wright had “strong pedigree” in procurement in the food sector, having held senior roles with Amazon, Bakkavor and 2 Sisters Food Group.

She joined the business last month from her role as procurement director for UK & Ireland at Zertus UK.

The appointments, made under Clive Sharpe’s chairmanship, follow the appointment of Ian Toal as CEO in June.

“Clive and I are delighted to welcome Nigel, Gordon and Amanda as we build the team to meet future challenges,” said Toal.

“We are confident we now have a team to move Oscar Mayer on towards the next step in our development.”