Princes Group has appointed Simon Harrison as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Harrison was appointed as deputy managing director in June last year, supporting MD Cameron Mackintosh in overseeing operations across the UK, Continental Europe and Mauritius.

Ever since, Princes had “seen growth across all key business units and has also successfully acquired a number of major strategic customers”, leading to “record trading performance across the last 12 months”, it claimed.

Harrison’s appointment as CEO comes as Mackintosh has now left the business after 22 years “to pursue new opportunities”, according to Princes.

Harrison has more than 20 years’ worth of fmcg commercial and leadership experience across brand and trade marketing, sales and operations. Prior to joining Princes as CCO in 2021, he spent three years as VP of commercial development at Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP).

“Under Simon’s tenure as deputy managing director, our business has gained significant momentum,” said Princes Group chairman Kazuhito Suematsu.

“He will continue to accelerate this growth as CEO.

“Having overseen major investment into Princes infrastructure in recent years, Cameron Mackintosh will be leaving the business, and we wish him well for the future.”

Harrison added: “I’m delighted to have been appointed as CEO to lead this fantastic business on its next phase of growth and to capitalise on the significant opportunities available to us, whilst continuing our unique mission of ‘proudly offering great-tasting choices for everyone without costing the earth’.”