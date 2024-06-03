Weetabix has appointed Colm O’Dwyer as managing director to replace Sally Abbott, who is retiring.

Effective 1 October, O’Dwyer will step up from his current role as commercial director, and Abbott will assume the position of strategic advisor.

They will work together closely until March 2025 to ensure a smooth transition, said Weetabix.

Abbott joined Weetabix as marketing director in 2008, prior to its acquisition by Post Holdings in 2017.

She stewarded Weetabix’s brands for nine years, leading the organisation through a variety of external economic challenges. Under her leadership, Weetabix acquired Lacka Foods in 2022 (UFit) and Deeside Cereals in 2023.

“Sally has been an exceptional leader, helping to successfully integrate Weetabix into Post and building on the success of this iconic company,” said Post president and CEO Robert V Vitale.

“We wish Sally the best as she approaches her next chapter and congratulate Colm on his new role. Colm’s experience across innovation, brand management, revenue growth and customer relationships makes him exceptionally qualified to lead Weetabix.”

O’Dwyer joined Weetabix in 2016 from Coca-Cola Enterprises in the UK, eventually becoming general manager of the Weetabix on-the-go business. He became commercial director in 2018, taking on responsibility for Weetabix’s international business in 2022.

The internal promotion is part of the company’s ongoing business succession planning.

Weetabix is currently evaluating candidates to backfill the commercial director role vacated by O’Dwyer’s promotion.