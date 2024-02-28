Independent wholesaler Pilgrim Foodservice is set to open a new depot in Colchester in the spring.

The new site will enable the wholesaler to expand its operations across Essex, Suffolk and London.

The project was allocated £3m, including the demolition of two existing structures, to create a purpose-built warehouse with seven loading docks.

The new depot forms part of Pilgrim’s wider £11.5m investment strategy, which includes recruiting and developing staff, upgrading operating systems, expanding its fleet and enhancing facilities at the main site in Lincolnshire.

The Colchester site will create over 20 jobs locally, including a depot manager role and class 2 HGV drivers.

“The opening of our first satellite depot marks another step forward for our growth plans,” said Charles Bateman, managing director at Pilgrim Foodservice.

”The addition of this depot will support our vision and ensure we continue to provide our customers with the finest products and first-class customer service.”

Local councillor Alison Jay added: “Pilgrim Foodservice’s expansion in Colchester ticks all the boxes – 20 new jobs, a vibrant business, and a shot in the arm for Colchester’s economy. We are delighted to see this family-run business investing in our city and confident that their new depot will be a win-win for Colchester.”