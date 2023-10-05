Sainsbury’s and Nectar 360 will more than double the number of digital advertising screens in Sainsbury’s supermarkets as part of a major expansion of the Sainsbury’s Live network.

Nectar 360 – which runs Sainsbury’s Nectar loyalty programme, as well as Sainsbury’s and Argos retail media services – aims to expand its network of multimedia screens across Sainsbury’s store footprint to more than 820. The network, which is called Sainsbury’s Live, currently consists than 320 full-motion digital screens, mostly placed at store entrances.

It’s part of wider collaboration with Clear Channel UK, which manufactures the technology. Clear Channel will upgrade and expand the number of external screens, taking the total to 420. It will also build a brand new network of 400 digital advertising screens within stores.

The new internal screen network will enable Sainsbury’s and brands to better tailor their advertising campaigns, based on factors such as location, weather and events. The network will be powered using Sainsbury’s network of “renewable energy”.

The expansion coincides with the 25th anniversary of the beginning of the partnership between Sainsbury’s, Nectar 360 and Clear Channel. Sainsbury’s fully acquired the Nectar Business from Aimia in 2018.

“After 25 years of working together, we’re delighted to continue our journey with Clear Channel,” said Nectar 360 managing director Amir Rasekh.

“The connected screens offer huge potential to generate a range of customer interactions including QR codes and relevant offers, as well as building brand and product awareness. By working together with Clear Channel, we can provide an in-store experience that will inspire shoppers.

“The digitisation of the store environment is expected to be the next evolution of retail media networks, so it’s important that we connect our digital capabilities across channels. Over time, the Sainsbury’s Live partnership will play a part in allowing us to connect our entire retail media offering through ad tech – in-store, on-site and off-site – using our rich insight to enhance the customer journey,” Rasekh said.

It follows the launch of Sainsbury’s new brand ‘promise’ as part of a wider refresh of its marketing efforts last week. The rebrand aims to play up the supermarket’s health, innovation and value credentials, as it looks to broaden its appeal to customers during the cost of living crisis.