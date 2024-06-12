Sainsbury’s is to offer Nectar card loyalty points to drivers using its Smart Charge electric vehicle charging network for the first time.

From 12 June, customers using any one of the ultra-rapid charge points at its supermarkets will be able to redeem one point for every £1 spent if they scan their Nectar loyalty card or app.

The addition of Nectar points comes as Sainsbury’s marks the opening of its fifth Smart Charge site, at its supermarket in Enfield, London.

“Today marks a huge milestone for our Smart Charge business as we become the first EV charging provider to offer customers loyalty benefits from a UK leading loyalty programme, Nectar,” said Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s director of property, procurement & EV ventures.

“Rolling out across June, customers using any of our 400 Smart Charge bays across the country will now be able to benefit from collecting Nectar points to spend on their favourite brands.”

While the majority of supermarkets host a network of EV charge points in partnership with different providers across their footprint, Sainsbury’s is the only one to wholly own its hubs as a seperate business division.

The service first launched in January 2024, and now spans more than 400 individual charging bays nationwide. Sainsbury’s aims to have more 750 across 100 Sainsbury’s sites by the end of 2024, as part of its Next Level strategy to diversify its income across its operations.

“With bays in more locations than ever before, and Sainsbury’s stores conveniently placed far and wide, it has never been easier for EV drivers across the UK to access ultra-rapid facilities, and now they can reap the benefit of Nectar points too,” Dunne said.

The location of charge points in Sainsbury’s car parks gave the “added advantage” of enabling shoppers to pick up some groceries while their car charged, he added.

“Our Enfield store is a fantastic location, in a popular residential area of north London and near main roads, making it an ideal spot for our 50th location.”

Nectar points can be redeemed in Sainsbury’s or Argos stores, but also across more than 600 brands including British Airways and Esso. Sainsbury’s aims to roll the function out across the entirity of its current Smart Charge network nationwide by 24 June.