While energy brands are keen to broaden the appeal of their beverages, research commissioned by The Grocer from Vypr shows the category remains very much a young man’s game.

Almost double the number of men drink energy drinks as women, revealed a poll of Vypr’s 65,000-strong consumer panel. While 18.6% of men aged 18 to 64 buy energy products once a week, the equivalent figure for women is only 11.6%, showed the research.

And this is skewed towards younger men. Vypr’s findings revealed younger people are much more likely to regularly consume energy drinks.

Some 21% of men and 15% of women aged between 18 and 24 buy such drinks at least once a week, versus just 10% of men and 6% of women aged between 55 and 64.

Yet whatever age or sex, people’s reasons for avoiding energy drinks are similar. Two-fifths (42%) “say it’s due to the perception they’re unhealthy and full of artificial ingredients”, says Vypr founder Ben Davies.

This finding tallies with a seemingly widespread lack of awareness about ‘clean’ energy drinks. Again, there is a disparity across both sex and age.

Almost two-thirds (60%) of men aged between 18 and 34 have heard of clean energy drinks, but that number decreases as age increases, Davies says.

Meanwhile, just 48% of women aged 18 to 24 and just 39% women aged 25 to 34 are aware. And men are “much more likely to want to try a clean energy drink”, Davies notes.

“While there is a health awareness around the products maybe not being natural, it looks like the energy benefits of these drinks outweighs that consideration,” he says.

He suggests energy brands and retailers should focus on new flavours and marketing strategies, rather than trying to create ‘clean’ versions of energy drinks.