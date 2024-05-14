Spar stores are set to stock Nestlé’s Aero Strawberry sharing bar this week in a new exclusive deal.

The 90g bar has an rrp of £1.35 and will be available in Spar stores across the UK from 16 May, before a rollout across the wider retail and wholesale sector in July.

It adds to Spar’s previous wins in being the first retailer to stock in-vogue NPD. In January 2023, Spar was the first symbol group in the convenience channel to stock Prime drinks, thanks to a collaboration with its US distributor Congo Brands.

In July last year, Spar also attained an exclusive convenience deal to stock YouTube star MrBeast’s Feastables chocolate bars. It worked with the brand’s UK supplier Icon Foods to secure a deal that made Spar the range’s convenience distributor until January 2024.

“In a sector where innovation is key, Spar has once again raised the bar by providing convenience shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new and exciting product from Spar stores first,” said Spar UK trading manager Gemma Turner. “This launch represents our commitment to delivering newness and excitement and meet the evolving needs of our shoppers.

“Last year we demonstrated on a number of occasions how the entire Spar organisation works together to successfully deliver exclusive supplier product launches and partnerships, proving our expertise in being the route to market in convenience.

“It is fantastic to have this opportunity with Nestlé Confectionery and be the first in the market to supply shoppers with the new Aero Strawberry sharing bar.”

Nestlé Confectionery senior national account manager Alex Bradbury said: “We’re excited to supply our new Aero Strawberry sharing bar with Spar shoppers across the UK, who will give Aero Strawberry fantastic reach for the launch.

“Launching our product exclusively with Spar is a testament to their commitment to providing every customer with excitement and newness with every visit and making the experience exceptional from the very start.”