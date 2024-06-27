Spar has launched Kit Kat Chunky Crunchy Double Choc, in another symbol group exclusive with Nestlé.

From 27 June, the limited-edition 42g bar, which is made from cocoa mass-sourced from families enrolled in Nestlé’s Income Accelerator Programme, will be available in Spar stores across the UK, with an rsp of 75p.

The bar is simultaneously launching in Sainsbury’s before rolling out more widely to other retailers from 8 July.

The convenience exclusive for Spar adds to the symbol group’s previous wins in being the first to market with NPD, including most recently Nestlé’s Aero Strawberry sharing bar.

Spar was also the first symbol group in the convenience channel to stock Prime drinks, thanks to a collaboration with its US distributor Congo Brands, and also attained an exclusive convenience deal to stock YouTube star MrBeast’s Feastables chocolate bars last summer.

“This symbol group exclusive with Nestlé is another great opportunity to drive footfall to our Spar stores and increase customer engagement,” said Spar UK trading manager Gemma Turner. “It is fantastic our shoppers have the chance to pick up Kit Kat Chunky Crunchy Double Choc from our stores.

“Collaborating with Nestlé again on this exclusive symbol group product launch allows us to foster strong relationships, and opens the door to more future innovative product developments.

“By offering unique products that are not available at other symbol group stores for a limited time, it strengthens our relationship with shoppers, ensuring they return for similar experiences again and again. This symbol group exclusive sets us apart from our competitors and positions us as a leader in innovation. We are excited about the buzz it’s generating.”

Nestlé confectionery senior national account manager Alex Bradbury said: “We are incredibly excited to work with Spar again.

“The launch of Kit Kat Chunky Crunchy Double Choc in Spar stores is a testament to their dedication to bringing products to market with the maximum support and in the best possible way.

“We believe the new bar will quickly become a favourite among Spar shoppers.”