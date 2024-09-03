Holland & Barrett is to provide customers with more information on the ‘green’ credentials of products through a new partnership with supply chain transparency platform Provenance.

Shoppers visiting Holland & Barrett’s website or app can now see embedded sustainability claims on the pages of some of its own label and branded products. Shelf-edge labels will follow in stores sometime in 2025.

The claims – for example that a product is vegan or that packaging is “partly recycled” – are “validated” using Provenance’s data, which provides customers with more information about the basis of the claim, and evidence of how a product meets it.

As part of the move, Holland & Barrett said it would now require all future suppliers to ensure that their products are validated by Provenance. To help existing suppliers make the transition, the retailer is offering to sponsor a “limited membership”.

Many of its existing suppliers had already signed up, H&B said

The retailer has initially launched the tool on the product pages of its own label sports nutrition, vitamin and food lines. Weleda, Westlab, Pukka Herbs, Grass & Co and Faith in Nature are among the brands who will also now have claims validated.

The move would help its customers in the UK and Ireland make more “informed” purchases, as they would have access to more “trustworthy “and more “transparent” information, Holland & Barrett said.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Provenance to further meet the growing consumer demand for transparent sustainability claims,” said Guy Farmer, commercial trading director at Holland & Barrett.

“Our customers have always looked to us for natural, ethical and sustainable products and this initiative reinforces our commitment to sustainability whilst also providing our suppliers with powerful tools to build trust and loyalty with our customers around the claims they are making.

“Brands that validate their claims with Provenance will be well positioned to stand out, attract eco-conscious consumers, and ultimately help drive more sales through our platform,” Farmer added.

H&B said the partnership would also help it navigate what it called “increasingly complex” regulations, including the CMA’s UK Green Code guidelines, which launched in 2021.

H&B also has a significant footprint in the EU, where regulators are finalising proposals for a new Green Claims Directive.

“Our partnership with Provenance is also a vital compliance measure for our business,” Farmer said.

“Over time we believe Provenance will be more than a compliance measure for our suppliers, it will be a strategic growth initiative designed to harness the power of sustainability as a lever for market success, both with Holland & Barrett and as they scale their businesses.”

Provenance founder Jessi Baker said: “Holland & Barrett’s commitment to transparency and sustainability is truly inspiring.

“By being one of the first high street retailers to integrate our platform, they are setting a powerful example for the retail industry. We are excited to help their brands communicate their sustainability journeys in a compliant, customer-friendly way, setting a new benchmark for the retail sector.”