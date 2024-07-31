Premium chocolatier Hotel Chocolat is to launch a fresh bakery and hot food offer for the first time, as new owner Mars kicks off its store investment plans.

The new offer will launch from August at four of Hotel Chocolat’s sites in Yorkshire, as part of an expansion of its established Velvetiser Café format, The Grocer can reveal.

It will see baked concessions added to existing cafés in Harrogate, Leeds Trinity and Leeds Springs. A fourth, in Ilkley, is set to open in late September.

The new sweet and savoury products have all been developed in house and are based on dishes available at the Hotel Chocolat restaurant, at its company-run Rabot Estate cocoa farm in Saint Lucia.

Sweet bakes include a Hazlenut Crownie, which has been described as a cross between a brownie and a cookie; a Chocolatier’s Carrot Cake and a Cacao Pod Pastry. Savoury pasties include Caribbean Chicken Curry, Piton Pulled Pork and Soufriere Spinach flavours.

To support the rollout, Hotel Chocolat has converted the upper floors of its Leeds Trinity store into a purpose-built bakery, which will manufacture goods for all the new sites.

In a move that surprised some in the industry, Mars acquired the previously listed luxury high street chocolatier for £534m in November 2023. At the time, Hotel Chocolat founder and CEO Angus Thirlwell said the deal would help support the retailer’s international expansion efforts, after previously aborted attempts to grow in the US and Japan.

Mars also underlined its commitment to maintaining and growing the brand’s UK stores. The first stage of that plan was unveiled in July, with Mars outlining proposals to open 25 new Hotel Chocolat stores in the UK next year. It would also invest £10m into the manufacturing plant at Royston to support the rollout.

Velvetiser format has been a focus of growth

Hotel Chocolat is known for its premium high street stores. However, The Velvetiser Café format has been a growing focus for the business over the past couple of years, as it has sought to capitalise on the popularity of its Velvetiser hot chocolate machine, and range, which are prepared by customers at home.

“This launch represents a significant milestone for the Velvetiser Café, as we expand our offerings to include a diverse and delectable menu inspired by our commitment to quality and innovation,” said Ian Mackie, head of Velvetiser Café.

“Each item is crafted with care and precision, using the finest ingredients, sourced responsibly, reflecting our dedication to ethical and sustainable practices.

“We cannot wait for our customers to experience the unique flavours and the exceptional quality that define Hotel Chocolat,” Mackie added.

The cafés already offer a selection of coffees, milkshakes and ice creams to go, alongside Hotel Chocolat’s core retail ranges. The business has not yet said if it will open more bakery concessions as part of the store expansion plans.

“We spent months obsessing, finessing, and taste-testing, before settling on just the right ratio of chocolate to pastry, and more,” said Hotel Chocolat executive development chef David Demaison.

“Now, our imaginative menu is ready to savour. A collection of chocolate and savoury creations designed to delight at breakfast, lunch, and every other moment besides.

“Wake up to a flaky chocolatine, with two of our sophisticated, high-cacao chocolate batons encased within. Spend your lunchtime with an authentic Rabot Original savoury pastry, in one of three recipes.

“And elevate your afternoon with a Beyond a Brownie – luxuriantly chocolatey and loaded with fillings inspired by our best-loved chocolates. I look forward to seeing our customers enjoy these new offerings, which are a true testament to our passion.”