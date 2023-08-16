Children’s food brand Ella’s Kitchen has announced a long-term partnership with the RSPB to thelp tackle the global biodiversity crisis.

It will see the two organisations work together to protect and restore 30 million sq ft (278 hectares) of UK wildflower meadows and grassland by 2030.

They said the aim was to protect and restore the homes of birds, bees, and bugs. The partnership will also see the organic kids’ food brand collaborate with the RSPB to learn how Ella’s can embed nature further across its business.

The partners said healthy meadows and grasslands, especially ones rich in biodiversity, protected the environment against the impacts of climate change by storing carbon, improving water quality and acting as a flood defence.

They also provide homes and an abundant food supply for birds and many other animals.

Ella’s Kitchen will support the charity through a mixture of seed sowing, plug planting and allowing natural regeneration.

The partnership will also protect existing wildflower and grassland meadows, vulnerable to climate change and erosion.

“Nature and business go hand in hand. At Ella’s, we want to do everything we can to protect nature, our pollinators, and our little ones’ futures,” said Mark Cuddigan, CEO of Ella’s Kitchen.

“By working with the RSPB not only can we help protect and restore vital wildflower habitats across the UK, we want to continue to learn about the challenges our little ones face and how we can tackle them.

“Across our business, from our partners and suppliers to parents and their little ones, we want to educate and inspire on the importance of nature in a sustainable food system. Only by acting together can nature win and we can help to ensure that every little one grows up on a healthy planet, that has plenty of food, and which is buzzing with life.”

RSPB CEO Beccy Speight addded: “Nature is facing many threats, from the destruction of habitats to pesticide use and climate change, resulting in problems like the loss of pollinators. But it’s not too late to intervene. Ella’s Kitchen is facing into these challenges through targeted action in this new partnership that is both good for nature and good for people.”