Italian pasta supplier Pastificio Liguori is to introduce a QR code to its packs, offering shoppers the chance to review every stage of its supply chain.

The code redirects shoppers to a site where they can identify the geolocation of the wheat fields used, the date of harvesting, the mill in which the wheat was processed, the date of delivery of the semolina to the pasta factory and the production date of the pasta itself.

The information will be guaranteed by blockchain, a closed and unchangeable system that guarantees maximum data transparency.

Founded in 1795, Pastificio Liguori claims to be one of the “oldest pasta factories in Italy”.

It brought its branded pasta to the UK earlier this year, securing listings with Asda and Ocado over summer, after having built its reputation as an own-label supplier for supermarkets.

One “distinctive element” of Pastificio Liguori’s approach involves the slow drying of its pasta – over nine to 18 hours – which helps the pasta absorb water more easily during cooking and is believed to support digestion.

“Blockchain has been an important focus of our company as it guarantees the highest standards for our consumers, enabling them to understand the full traceable history of the product that arrives on their tables,” said Pastificio Liguori GM Pasquale Casillo.

“The successful development of this project required a major reorganisation of some key phases of the process involving many of the main players in the supply chain,” Casillo added.