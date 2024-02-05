Deliveroo’s rapid delivery service Deliveroo Hop has partnered with Ann Summers to offer consumers a range of sexual wellness products for delivery “in minutes”.

The partnership sees 15 of the most popular Ann Summers products available to Hop shoppers in Brighton, Manchester, and Canning Town and Vauxhall in London.

The range is available now as part of a trial in the run-up to Valentine’s Day, the results of which will inform whether the partnership is made permanent.

“Valentine’s Day is one of the most exciting and important occasions for Ann Summers fans and we can’t wait to provide new and existing customers with another way to shop with us,” said Ann Summers chief executive Maria Hollins.

The partnership comes after the launch in November of Deliveroo’s non-food retail offer – Deliveroo Shopping – allowing consumers to “seamlessly order a range of retail products, from electronics to petfood, from flowers to toys”.

The company said at the time it would “dramatically expand” the selection of non-takeaway or grocery items offered, covering categories including pharmacy, DIY, homeware, toys and petcare.

Deliveroo Shopping was launched with an exclusive deal with tools and hardware retailer Screwfix, which joined the platform with an initial range of around 500 products, “helping provide a quick solution to issues at home”. The partnership follows the 2021 launch of Screwfix Sprint, the retailer’s rapid delivery service that delivers orders direct to site, within 60 minutes.

Availability of Screwfix products has since been rolled out across the UK, and Deliveroo said it was “set to further expand its national partnerships over the coming months”.

“We’re incredibly excited by ‘Deliveroo Shopping’ and its growth potential, ensuring we can bring as many high street products on demand to people’s doors as possible,” said Deliveroo chief operating officer Eric French.

After their move into grocery through the pandemic, several courier apps and rapid grocers have started offering non-food items and partnering with non-grocery retailers. Deliveroo in 2022 partnered with WH Smith and Boots, while rapid grocer Zapp stocks high-value items from LVMH and Apple.