Rapid grocer Gopuff has launched a Black Friday campaign featuring the “Biggest apple discounts of the season”: Royal Galas for 1p.

As well as the minimally priced fresh apples, the quick-commerce player is also offering “steep deals” on other apple-related products in its range, for example 20% off frozen apple crumbles, and Lucozade Energy Drink Apple Blast for 75p.

Continuing the Black Friday theme, there will be further promotions in alcoholic apple drinks on what Gopuff is calling ‘Cider Monday’.

The promotion is being supported by a marketing campaign which mimics the adverts of tech giant Apple. Out-of-home ads are running on the London Underground and digital display vans will circle Oxford Street, Piccadilly Circus and Regents Street – their circuits passing Apple’s UK flagship store.

“With the cost of living continuing to increase, Gopuff knows this holiday season will be a difficult one for many,” a Gopuff spokeswoman said. “And, while getting a big discount on a new phone, laptop or TV is great, accessing affordable groceries is a basic and real need for most – now more than ever.”

Black Friday is a US-borne shopping event in which retailers offer discounts on stock. Initially a one-day event covering primarily consumer electronics, sales have in recent years extended to multiple categories, and through to the following Monday – known as Cyber Monday – and beyond.

YouGov research found just under half (49%) of British consumers are planning on shopping in this year’s Black Friday sales, and 29% of those said they will spend less than in previous years.

The latest Gopuff promotion follows one last month in which a small selection of fruit & vegetables were offered for 10p.